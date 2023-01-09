Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 3,667.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 63.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 11.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 427,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 68.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 35.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

