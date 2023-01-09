White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,420.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,364.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.38. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $982.60 and a twelve month high of $1,437.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

