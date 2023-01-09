Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $162.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.63.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

