Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

