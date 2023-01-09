WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stake Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 219.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 850 ($10.24) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.58) to GBX 950 ($11.45) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.58) to GBX 1,260 ($15.18) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $886.75.

Shares of WPP opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

