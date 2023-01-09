Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

