11,354 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $4,854,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

