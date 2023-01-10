153,500 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 106,573 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 17.0 %

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.