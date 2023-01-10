1,689 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE BJ opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.