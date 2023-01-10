17,300 Shares in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.