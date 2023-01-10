24,605 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBK Financial Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,091,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 132,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.