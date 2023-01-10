2,562 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.92) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

