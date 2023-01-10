2,746 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

