29,067 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

