3,211 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,791. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

