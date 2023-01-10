388 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $324.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $581.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.