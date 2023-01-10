4,100 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.