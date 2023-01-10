4,174 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.