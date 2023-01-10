4,900 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 255.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,606 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 19,653.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 808.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 632,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $22,361,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 478,832 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUTR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

CUTR stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

