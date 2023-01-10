563 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $484.76 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $490.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.