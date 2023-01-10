618 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.87. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $40,520,368. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

