6,300 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in EPR Properties by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.