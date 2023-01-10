8,800 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 137,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 882,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GVA opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.29. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

