Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,989.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

