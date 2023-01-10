Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,277,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

