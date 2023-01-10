AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,096 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,599,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 224,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 275,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

RF opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.