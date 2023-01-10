AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

