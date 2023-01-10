AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 2.5 %

Hologic stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

