AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.78.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

