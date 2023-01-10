AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 591,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 372,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

