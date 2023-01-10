AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,661 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,210,000 after purchasing an additional 834,090 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.63.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.