AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after buying an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STLD opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

