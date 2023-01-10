AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,030 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $321,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

