AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,446.74 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,470.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,507.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.