AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,175 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 127,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 26,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

