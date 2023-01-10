AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $164.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.