Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 10th Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,864.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

