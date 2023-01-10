Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s 3rd Largest Position

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,725 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 17.8% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,859.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,910.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

