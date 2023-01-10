Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,996.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725,129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 8.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,989.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 22,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 116,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.