Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

