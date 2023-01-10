Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,078.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

GOOG stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

