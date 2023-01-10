Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,540.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

