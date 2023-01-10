Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cross Staff Investments Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

