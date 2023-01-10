Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

