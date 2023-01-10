Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,897.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

