Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 34,409 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

