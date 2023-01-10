Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

