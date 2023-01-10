Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

