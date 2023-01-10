Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,859.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

