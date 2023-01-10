Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Antero Midstream by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.